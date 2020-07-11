Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday issued a show cause notice to its member of the National Assembly Ahmed Hussain Deharr for allegedly violating party discipline by making public accusations against Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The PTI’s Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline (SCAD) issued a show cause

notice to the party MNA for making accusations on a private news channel.

In the interview, Deharr alleged that Qureshi, who is also the Vice Chairman of the ruling party, wanted to grab the position of Prime Minister replacing PM Imran Khan.

“There is nothing painful than this that a person sitting alongwith him (PM) wanted to replace him,” he alleged while referring to Foreign

Minister.

This is the second time that similar accusations have come from a party lawmaker against Qureshi.

Chairman SCAD Salman Aftab issued the notice following Deharr’s interview on Samaa TV that went on air on July 8th 2020.

During the interview, he made serious accusations against the PTI Vice Chairman and Foreign Minister, says the notice available with The Nation adding that the interview is in violation of the party constitution,

“Being a member of National Assembly, this behavior was unbecoming of you and against party policy and constitution,” reads the notice.

It directed MNA to appear in person before the sub-committee of SCAD on July 15th 2020 alongwith his response to explain the content of his interview.

Deharr in the interview referring Qureshi said that the people sitting alongwith PM Imran Khan should deliver to the party MNAs, satisfy them and don’t usurp their rights. “I talked to PM in a meeting that I have no difference with you but these people not only want to bury us in the grave…but want to end mission of Khan sahib (PM Imran Khan).”

The MNA again accused that these people wanted to see mission of PM Imran Khan failing.

He alleged that PM was trusting those who were not sincere with him.

He said that all party MNAs were worried because the ministers sitting at high level were creating hurdles in the resolution of their issues.

Deharr alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched against PM. He questioned had the people sitting along with PM were sincere with him, why he should have talked about minus one formula.

He added that there was something fishy and something was being cooked. He further said that PM wanted to make his mission successful and minus one formula would deem to be failed because PM Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa were on the same page.

Deharr is the member of the National Assembly from Multan (NA-154), the southern city of Punjab, and hometown of Foreign Minister. Qureshi is the elected member of National Assembly from NA-156 (Multan-III).