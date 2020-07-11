Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday said it had started a test against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) pioneer Haleem Adil Sheikh for illicitly offering government land.

The bureau, in its letter to the delegate commissioner Malir, has asked for all records relating to the offering of 253 sections of land of government arrive wrongfully beside points of interest of his farmhouse and other documents.

Agreeing to the letter, an anti-corruption office had as of now conducted an request against the PTI MPA

The letter assist said an anti-corruption unit has as of now completed an request against the PTI pioneer which the Bureau has too asked. DC Malir has been coordinated to yield the records by July 27.

Moreover, Catch sources said Sheikh had utilized the government arrive for commercial purposes.

The reports asked by the Bureau incorporate possession title/documents of Nation Chalet Cultivate Houses Extend, Deh Kharkaro, possession title/documents of Palm Town Resorts Extend and any other data significant to the subject matter.