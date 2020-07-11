Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Admission Committee for Medical and Dental Colleges has recommended punitive action against the private medical and dental colleges which are not transferring the fee of upgraded candidates to their respective colleges in sheer violation of rules and regulations. The meeting was held at the University of Health Sciences (UHS), on Friday, under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram. The meeting decided to take up the matter in UHS Syndicate meeting. On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor UHS Prof Javed Akram said that the admitted students are upgraded to other colleges according to their merit. No college can legally withhold student fees for such upgrades. The Admission Committee recommended that the matter may also be taken up with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).