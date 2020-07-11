Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved to establish River Ravi Front Authority (RRFA) for developing a modern city in the North of Lahore, and according to sources, the Punjab government will promulgate an Ordinance for the establishment of this authority with the Chief Minister as its chairman.

This authority would work for developing a new city over an area of more than one lakh acres. It is expected that five thousand billion rupees investment will be made by the private sector.

The new city will help overcome the problems of congested traffic, water and environment in Lahore city. A large lake and free barrages will also be built in the new city.

CM directs to start Greater Thal Canal Project

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to start the Greater Thal Canal project to irrigate the barren lands of Layyah, Bhakkar, Jhang, Muzaffargarh and Khushab.

While presiding over a meeting at his office, the CM directed that work on the canal system’s restoration should be expedited as it would help in increasing agricultural productivity.

He further directed that the land acquisition process should be completed on a priority basis and asked the concerned Commissioner to immediately complete the survey.

The land rates should be identified on merit and the landowners be transparently paid the price of lands, he added. The one-window operation should begin for payment of land, he further said.

He said the ADB will provide $150 million assistance for this project. The CM said the Forest Department should be provided alternate land in lieu of its acquired land.

Punjab cabinet will give final approval of financial matters of Greater Thal Canal project, he added. Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D and SMBR attended the meeting while Commissioner Sargodha and DC Layyah participated through video link.

Punjab decides to close recreational places on Eid

On the direction of CM Usman Buzdar, a meeting of cabinet committee for corona and dengue control was held to review the proposal of smart lockdown during Eid-ul-Azha.

The meeting decided that parks and recreational places will be closed on Eid-ul-Azha.

The permission has been granted to open the admin office of schools along with the working of administrative staff but the students and teachers will not be allowed to visit schools. The Chief Secretary directed that action be initiated against the staff not doing dengue surveillance.

Secretary schools said that in line with the decision of the federal government, the school education department will issue complete guidelines before the opening of schools.

Working of schools in two shifts is under consideration while every shift would comprise 2.5 hours duration.

Necessary precautionary measures will be ensured in the schools, she added. The meeting decided that permission for the release of property, professional tax and excise permits will be allowed under an appointment management system. Secretary Primary & Secondary Health told that a decrease in corona patients has been witnessed and the temporary lockdown has been made in six districts due to the enhanced number of corona patients. Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Aslam Iqbal, IG Police, SMBR, ACS (Home) and others attended the meeting.