ISLAMABAD-Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Vice Chancellor (VC) on Friday emphasised need for collaborative efforts to overcome challenges in higher education.

He also stressed upon close university alumni linkages to overcome various challenges confronted by the higher education institutions in Pakistan especially during and after COVID-19.

VC Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah shared his views during the virtual interactive session organised by the QAU Alumni Association Pakistan. Commenting over recent Golden Ages University ranking, the VC congratulated the faculty, employees and alumni over recent inclusion of the university among top hundred universities.

He termed this great recognition as an outcome of untiring efforts and contribution by the QAU family.

He was of the view that with provision of required financial support, QAU could win more laurels for the country both at regional and international levels. He suggested declaration of education emergency to overcome the financial and other challenges being faced by higher education institutions.

The VC also highlighted various initiatives to facilitate QAU students and improving quality of teaching and research including establishment of first-ever directorates of student affairs and academics and strengthening of incubtion, career counselling and job placement centres. While commenting over 20-year celebrations of QAU Alumni Association, he appreciated two decades long contribution for their alma mater.

He said that QAU would continue to work closely and benefit from the alumni association to undertake mega projects aimed at welfare of QAU students.