MUZAFFARGARH - Residents of Rangpur, a sub-Tehsil of Muzaffargarh complained of missing health facility in Rural Health Center (RHC) saying that they had to travel to miles for treatment. Dwellers including Shajar Munir, Malik Shafiq, Sarfaraz Khan, Malik Ayub and others informed media on Friday that the centre was facing shortage of staff besides scarcity of medicines. They said that Operation Theater was also dysfunctional adding that post of Gynecologist, Dentist and Lady Health Works were lying vacant for quite some time in RHC. Women face a great difficulty for treatment specially for delivery cases due to absence of gynecologist and LHWs, they said and added that they had to travel 100 kilometers for reaching Multan or 70 km to Muzaffargarh.