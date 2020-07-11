Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary Education Department has decided to start double shift in schools at primary level to attract more out of school children in the province.

The notification issued here yesterday says that meetings of all DEOs have been convened on July 16 to chalk out a plan in this regard.

Due to the corona pandemic, most of the fresh students remained out of school and no admission was made which has wasted the time of these children.

The second shift would also increase number of seats in primary schools to adjust more students of poor families as they could not afford expensive education in private schools.

The meeting of DEOs would set their future targets and will pinpoint those schools where students strength is high. The purpose of double shift was to improve literacy rate in the country and enrol out of school children in greater number.

The federal government has also consulted with all provincial education departments to open schools on September 15.

The Private Schools Education network has repeatedly asked opening of education institutions with special operating procedures as valuable time of the student wasted due to corona pandemic, however, the government has turned down their demand.

Now after a detailed discussion, the government has decided to open schools from September 15 with strict adherence to the SOPs.