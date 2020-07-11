Share:

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq has opposed thought of propelling development against the government in a situation when the administering party needs a self-escape to show itself blameless before the open within the following race.

"I'm not in favor of giving opportunity to rulers to announce themselves martyrs," he said in a explanation issued from Mansoora on Saturday.

Senator Siraj said that the government fizzled to require indeed a single step to turn the nation into a Madina-like-state. The intrigued based economy and the obligation trap immersed the nation at a level that indeed the PTI supporters were frantic and felt too bad for choosing the display rulers as their leaders, he said.

Mentioning prime minister's articulation that 18th correction was jump in the performance of the government, the JI Chief said, it was not the constitutional alteration but the rulers who were unable to move forward the performance of educate and their own.

Sirajul Haq said the awful administration was obvious in each division beneath the rule of the PTI, economy had collapsed and a common man was not given any relief in past 22 months.

The PTI came into control with fake mandate therefore it was unable and clumsy indeed after two a long time, he said, adding nobody knew how long it'll take encourage to the administering party to settle the crises confronting the nation.