Share:

LAHORE/MULTAN/SIALKOT/

FAISALABAD - Seven cities of Punjab will undergo a 15-day smart lockdown from July 10 (Friday) till July 24.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Thursday issued a notification here on Friday under the Punjab Infectious Diseases Ordinance, 2020 about enforcement of the lockdown in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat and Rawalpindi, till July 24, 2020 midnight.

In Lahore, the lockdown will be enforced in A2 Block Township, EME Society, Main Bazaar Chungi Amr Sidhu, Punjab Government Servants Housing Scheme, Wapda Town, C-Block Jauhar Town and Green City.

“All markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) shall remain closed in these areas,” reads the notification from the P&SHD. “There shall be a complete ban on the movement of people to and from these areas, except limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities.”

The notification added that there shall also be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private throughout these areas.

The basic necessities of life will remain available in smart lockdown areas. “The purpose of the smart lockdown is to minimize movement of people in coronavirus hotspots,” said Capt (r) Muhammad Usman, Secretary P&SHD.

Areas to undergo smart lockdown:

The following areas of Rawalpindi would undergo smart lockdown namely Dhokekhabba, Gulistan Colony, Range Road Area, Lane No. 4 and PIA Colony.

In Multan, lockdown will be imposed on SNGPL Residential Colony, Hoor Banaspati Mills, Multan Custom Office Colony and Kalma Chowk.

In Gujrat, Maula Daad Colony and Khursheed Colony, Muslimpura and Staff Gala would remain shut for a period of 15 days.

In Gujranwala, lockdown will be imposed in WAPDA Town, People’s Colony X,Y,Z Block.

In Faisalabad, the lockdown will cover the areas such as Waris Pura Gole Chowk (residential and commercial areas), D-Type Colony, Mandi Quarter Allama Iqbal Colony, Raza Abad, Raza Garden, Eden Garden, Abdullah Garden, Al-Najaf Colony, Muslim Town B-Block, Muslim Town-I,W,X and Y Block of Medina Town.

People’s Colony No 1 from Lahore Road up to Naya Bazaar and all areas, including Main Bazaar, Khurrianwala, Sultan Market and New Shopping Centre, Main Bazaar/Market Maukuana Masjid Bazaar and the road from City Church to Nishat Cinema Chowk Aminabad-Nisar Colony of Samanabad will remain closed.

In Sialkot, smart lockdown will be imposed in Tauseef Market near Fawara Chowk, tehsil district Al-Yousuf Plaza, Pasrur Road, tehsil district Roaras Road, Miano Pura, tehsil district Qayum Street, Shahabpura and tehsil district Muzaffar Pur.