Tobacco poses many risks, and can cause various diseases including lung cancer, cardiovascular disease and lung disease. Passive smoking has been associated with upper respiratory tract infections (URTIs) and bronchial asthma in children. The WHO estimates that tobacco will kill more than five million people this year. Despite its health risks, the use of tobacco is common throughout the world, especially in developing countries like Pakistan.

FURQAN KHATTAK,

Kohat.