ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Friday fixed 67 different appeals relating to election matters for hearing and formed a three-member special bench in this regard. The special bench

to be headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, comprises Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel as members. It would hear appeals on July 14 for which the court has already issued notices to the respondents.

The Supreme Court has fixed several appeals for hearing including Aslam Shah’s appeal against Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Usman Dar’s appeal against Khawaja Asif and an appeal against Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri.