With thousands of people losing their lives on the road to automobile-related accidents each year, it is clear that road rage and irresponsible driving is a concerning problem in Pakistan. Despite thousands of people losing their lives and loved ones, the problem persists.

There is further irresponsibility when it comes to making way for emergency vehicles such as ambulances. Few people make space, with the majority simply ignoring the sirens. Responsible citizens and drivers need to take a side and make way for emergency vehicles.

The number of vehicles on our congested roads are just too high. Coupled with reckless driving, this creates an unsafe atmosphere - I request the authorities to take immediate action. Our roads need to be safer.

PARVEZ MOULA BAKHSH,

Karachi.