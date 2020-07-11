Share:

Peshawar - Yjr Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered that during emergency, no employee or worker shall be laid off, terminated or removed from service on account of his absence furlough or non-performance of duties owing to closure of any establishment, shutdown or other measures relating to epidemic control, in the area failing within the limits of smart lockdowns.

According to the order issued by the KP Labour Department here yesterday, non-compliance in this regard will be punishable fine which may extend upto rupees one million or attachment of movable, immovable, perishable property or both on a complaint made by the aggrieved person.

The government has authorized Deputy Commissioners to take cognizance of non-compliance under section 26 of the Ordinance ibid.