ISLAMABAD - TikTok says that its video-making platform is back up and running like it should after users worldwide feared the Chinese-owned entity was on the verge of being erased completely due to a glitch.

‘Earlier, some of our users experienced app issues around notifications, the display of likes and view counts, and trouble loading videos on some pages of the app,’ TikTok told recently.

‘The issues appear to have been caused by higher traffic than normal on our servers in Virginia, causing temporary service disruptions.

We’ve resolved the problem and are investigating the cause, and will share updates as they become available.’ On its Twitter page, TikTok’s support account tweeted: ‘Issue update: We’re back in action. Thanks for your patience today!’