Habib Jan, a companion of Lyari criminal Uzair Baloch, conceded on Saturday that previous Sindh domestic serve gave 300,000 arms licenses to the “people of Lyari” and said he is appreciative to him for supporting his area.

“We are grateful to Zulfiqar Mirza for supporting Lyari whereas challenging Karachi’s case,” Jan told a private TV anchorperson.

In one of his discourses, he had transparently conceded that he gave arms licenses to individuals of Lyari to counter the MQM. Baloch’s companion Jan said the at that point MQM murdered Geo News columnist Wali Khan Babar and constrained other writers to take off the nation.

“I say Zulfiqar Mirza sahab, you did treachery to us by giving us as it were 300,000 arms licenses. You ought to have given 20.5 million licenses to individuals of Karachi.”

