HAFIZABAD - A lovebird, who married a youth with her free will on April 18 at the city police station after eloping with him, has got a case of abduction and adultery registered against her husband and his family members.

Sana Azhar of Sarfraz Colony Gujranwala had eloped with Muhammad Ibrar of the same locality and reached Hafizabad on April 18. On suspicion, the police took them to the police station where they said that they wanted to marry. Thereupon the police sent for the parents of the couple and their marriage took place at the police station in presence of dozen of local people and policemen.

It is learnt that the parent of Sana coerced her daughter to change her mind and got a case registered against her husband and his family members. The police have arrested two relatives of Ibrar.

FOUR FIRED: TMA Administrator Sohail Ahmad Khan visited Kaleki Mandi Union Council and suspended four sanitation workers for their absence.

On the occasion, he warned that he would strictly monitor the employees and they should perform their duties with commitment and ensure better sanitary conditions. He said that he would show zero tolerance to negligent and inefficiency.

SELECTION: The Selection View Committee under the chairmanship of Capt (r) Muhammad Asif has selected three medical officer and one radiographer for DHQ Hospital Hafizabad, one woman medical officer for Rural Health Center Kassoki, EDO (Health) Dr Muhammad Aslam and MS Dr Irshad Chattha said here.

Vacant posts of teachers: Details regarding vacant posts of science teachers have been sent to the provincial government for early recruitments, said EDO (Education) Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

He said that the District Promotion Committee during May promoted 47 teachers whose promotion had been lying pending since 2005.

He said that now there was no promotion case lying pending in the district.