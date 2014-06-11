A major oil reserve has been discovered near Jehlum, with an estimated production of 5,500 barrels per day. This is excellent news for Pakistan, as we are an oil starved nation. The Ghauri X-1 oil well is expected to be the country’s largest oil producing well and is likely to start contributing by the end of this month. The discovery of the 3800 metre deep Ghauri well is a landmark achievement, being the first hydrocarbon discovery in eastern part of Potohar Plateau. This will go a long way to explore the untapped potential in the area.

In this time of the energy crisis, such a discovery is a gift from God, and we must fully utilize its capacity to add to energy production. Let us hope further exploration in the area brings further good news.

SADAF AZHAR,

Lahore, June 9.