KARACHI (PR): As a part of Synergy Group’s expansion plans, Michael Nederlof, Regional CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network visited Pakistan to boost collaboration with its local partner.

Mr. Nederlof currently oversees the operations and expansion of 6 Dentsu Aegis’s brands in Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan, namely, Dentsu, Carat, Vizeum, Isobar, iProspect and Posterscope. During his trip, he visited all three Synergy Group offices in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.