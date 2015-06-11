QUITO - A woman who strangled her three-year-old daughter to death in Ecuador for knocking over a television has been sentenced to 34 years and six months, prosecutors said Tuesday. The woman, identified only as Rosa L, choked the little girl and killed her after she accidentally knocked down the television in Chimborazo in March, prosecutors said. She then tried to hide the girl’s body by burying it. A court in the Andean region of Chimborazo found the woman guilty, and sentenced her to more than three decades behind bars. She was not found to have mental problems.