Islamabad: Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has thanked president of Zimbabwe, for sending his country’s cricket team to Pakistan saying, Zimbabwe’s cricket team visit was a big success.

According to sources, PM Nawaz Sharif through a letter expressed his gratitude to president of Zimbabwe, for sending cricket team to Pakistan. Zimbabwe cricket team tour to Pakistan is a big achievement and it will usher in era of revival of cricket in Pakistan, he said adding “we will never forget role of Zimbabwe in revival of cricket in Pakistan.

International cricket has been revived, owing to visit of Zimbabwe cricket team in Pakistan, during last month. The visitors played two T-20 and three one day matches in Pakistan.