Daily Mail London-Johnny Depp is looking to add even more cash to his estimated $400 million fortune with news the actor is selling off his pricey collection of Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings. Christie’s announced in a press release on Thursday that Depp would be unloading parts of his collection at auction in London later this month. He will be selling nine works in all, which he assembled over the course of 25 years, with most of the pieces completed in 1981 by the famed street artist.

The auction comes amidst Depp’s very public divorce from wife Amber Heard, and her claims that he was abusive throughout their relationship.

Among the pieces being sold by Depp is Basquiat’s 1981 piece Pork, which was painted on a wooden door and is expected to bring in between $3.5 - $5 million.’Nothing can replace the warmth and immediacy of Basquiat’s poetry, or the absolute questions and truths that he delivered,’ said Depp of the artist. ‘The beautiful and disturbing music of his paintings, the cacophony of his silence that attacks our senses, will live far beyond our breath.’

Depp and Heard were married in 2014 and she filed papers asking for a divorce in May after 15 months of marriage. The couple did not have a prenuptial agreement which entitles her to half the money he made over the course of their relationship, which looks to be somewhere between $20 and $30million.

Heard, 30, had also asked a judge for spousal support and her legal fees to be covered during the divorce, but that was rejected by the court.

Depp, who turned 53 on Thursday, has been overseas touring with his band Hollywood Vampires and his next project looks to be the monster film The Invisible Man. Heard meanwhile is preparing to take on her biggest role to date as Mera, the queen of the sea and Aquaman’s love interest, in the upcoming Justice League and Aquaman movies. The estranged couple is due back in court later this month and Heard has been granted a temporary restraining order against Depp.