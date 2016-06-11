DERA GHAZI KHAN-A police officer visited Sabzi Mandi to check the availability of quality products (vegetable and fruits) at controlled prices to facilitate the citizens in Ramazan.

District Police Officer Atta Muhammad checked the price list of all the items and the security measures adopted for markets. He also observed the auction of vegetables and fruits in the market. He expressed his pleasure and satisfaction with the arrangements in the markets especially Ramazan bazaars.

He said discipline should be maintained to provide a conducive and pleasant atmosphere to commission agents and vendors. He said that fresh edible items are being provided to the people at cheaper rates.

He said that provincial government is implementing a comprehensive system for stabilising prices so that hoarding should be eliminated and essential items be available for the people at cheaper rates.