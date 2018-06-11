Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Describing Pakistan as a great gift of Almighty Allah, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that no power on earth could resort to any harm to the country.

He said that Pakistan is not only the ray of hope for the people of Jammu and Kashmir but also for the entire Muslim world. He asked the people of Kashmir and Pakistan to pray for the safety and security of the country. He urged the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to pray for the security of Pakistan in the blessed night of Shab-e-Qadar. “Pakistan came into being after matchless sacrifices of tens of thousands of people and only those who are deprived of the blessing of freedom can realize the value of a free country like Pakistan,” he said.

He called upon the political leadership of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to forge unity among their ranks on the issue of national importance. The prime minister also urged the media and civil society to play their role for strengthening Pakistan and freedom of Held Kashmir.

Paying glowing tributes to Pak Army in fight against terrorism and defending frontiers of the country, Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that the nation should pray for the Pak Army for its objective and goals.” He said that economically and democratically stable and Pakistan is a guarantee for the success of Kashmir liberation struggle.

Meanwhile, prominent religious leader and spiritual guardian of Blawara Shrine Peer Ali Badshah called on Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan at Kashmir House Islamabad and congratulated him for passage of Khatme Nubuwwat (Finality of Prophethood) Law in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The peer of Blawara Sharif also extended special invitation to the prime minister to visit Blawara Sharif, which was accepted by the Prime Minister.