LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Hassan Askari Rizvi Sunday said that the interim government was vigilant to deliver its national responsibility for free and fair elections and will provide equal opportunities to all political parties.

In a statement issued by DGPR office here, the caretaker chief minister said that the administration will carry out its duty impartiality across the province and will perform within the framework of Election Commission. He said that peace and security are mandatory for transparent and fair elections which will strengthen democracy and national institutions.

The interim government will perform its duties for fixed period and limited mandate. He said that during elections, balance between political parties will be maintained and he will fulfill the responsibility to provide a level playing field to all the political parties.

Askari left for Islamabad on Sunday. Punjab House staff welcomed him on his arrival at Punjab House Islamabad. Controller Punjab House Athar Qureshi presented flowers to the Chief Minister and expressed good wishes. Hassan Askari Rizvi shook hand one by one and thanked all the staff members for this warm welcome.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that Punjab’s caretaker cabinet will be sworn in this week. It will comprise 8 to 10 members. Consultation is underway to induct technocrats, retired civil and military officers into the cabinet, sources in the Punjab government said.