LAHORE - The Secretary Higher Education Department has constituted a committee to probe into the representation filed by ex-VC Rukhsana Kausar on the appointment of Dr Uzma Quraishi, also former VC suspended by the SC, pertaining to her eligibility regarding research publications.The committee would also determine whether the appointment of Dr Quraishi was favoritism.

The committee comprises Akhuwat Foundation Executive Director Dr Amjad Saqib as convener while GCU VC Dr Hassan Amir Shah, Lahore School of Economics Rector Dr Shahid Amjad Chaudhry, PUCIT Principal Dr Mansoor Sarwar and Lahore Garrison University former VC Dr Jamil Anwar as members. The committee will finalise its report and findings within 15 days.

Another committee was constituted by the former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif to decide the same representation on the alleged illegal appointment of the LCWU VC Dr Uzma. The committee, however, had not been able to decide the issue even after eleven months. Another candidate for the LCWU VC slot, Dr Rukhsana Kausar, had challenged Dr Quraishi’s appointment. Dr Quraishi was appointed conditionally as the HED notification stated the decision was subject to the final outcome of a complaint filed by Dr Rukhsana Kausar to the secretary.