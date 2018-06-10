Share:

RAWALPINDI-City Traffic Police (CTP) launched a grand operation against the transporters for overcharging from passengers. According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) capt ® Bilal Ifthikar, transporters have already been warned to avoid from overcharging, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them in accordance with the law. He said that special squads have been formed and if the Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) found involved in overcharging would be issued challan slips and imposed fine.

The CTO also directed the DSPs traffic, sector in-charges and wardens to perform their duties efficiently.

A special cell has also been established to receive public complaints against overcharging by transporters through helpline 1915 and 051-9272616.