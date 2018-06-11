Share:

ISLAMABAD - As today is the last day for filing of nomination papers, candidates from various political parties and independents are rushing to filing their nomination papers for the 2018 general elections.

Nomination papers for reserved seats of women and non-Muslims can also be filed the same day.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has earlier revised the schedule for filing of nomination papers following the verdict of Lahore High Court.

First the ECP had revised the schedule for filing of nomination papers from 4 June to 8 June. But it later extended the date again up to June 11 on the request of the political parties.

According to the revised election schedule issued by ECP, the preliminary list of candidates will be published today.

Meanwhile, offices of Election Commission as well as District Returning Officers and Returning Officers remained open on Sunday to facilitate the aspiring candidates to file their nomination papers.

Scrutiny process of the nomination papers will continue till 19th while appeals against rejection or acceptance of papers can be filed by 22nd of this month.

The Appellate Tribunals will decide about the appeals by 27th, after which the revised list of candidates will be published on 28th of this month.

Candidates can withdraw their papers by 29th of this month, after which the final list of candidates will be published the same day.

Election symbols will be allotted to the contesting candidates on 30th of this month, while the polling for both National and Provincial Assembly elections will be held on July 25.

On May 26, President Mamnoon Hussain had signed a summary on holding of general elections. Over 105 million voters in the country will elect their representatives for the next five years in the National Assembly and four provincial legislatures on July 25.