KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Sunday paid a visit to Orangi Town to inspect the under-construction road in Union Council 14 of Bilal Colony.

Addressing a ceremony on this occasion, he said the budget for 2016-17 was spent in papers only whereas “we are spending it on development works in Karachi”. People can now see this work, he said.

Before this, Akhtar inspected the road and directed the engineers to ensure better standard of work. He said that no development work was done in Orangi over the last 25 or 30 years. This area is facing acute shortage of water supply, he said.

He said, besides construction of the road, sewerage system was also being put in place in this area. He said “we are monitoring all these works. This city needs roads, underpasses and flyovers and parks and playgrounds.”

He said “our problems are common and we stand united. Insha Allah, these problems will be solved soon. People cannot be satisfied without solving their water and sewerage problems in the city. The waste water from factories and houses must not be thrown into drains for rainwater otherwise these drains will overflow during monsoon and cause immense trouble for people. Drains will be cleaned before rains.”

The mayor said the sewerage system was also fixed to provide some relief to people of this area. He said this road was broken and directives had been issued for its repair. He said that inner roads and streets were also being constructed. “Allocation has been made in the next budget for construction of inner roads and streets besides main projects. Union Council Chairman Shahabuddin and others also spoke on this occasion.

Also, District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Korangi Chairman Sayed Nayer Raza directed the officials to ensure cleanliness, lighting, and removal of encroachments around mosques, imambargahs and other holy places ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting with all DMC and Parks Department officials in attendance. Nayer Raza instructed the Parks Department to activate all family parks with all facilities besides providing all facilities to children, elders and women on the occasion of Eid.

He said all possible resources should be used to facilitate citizens and enhance social services. The parks department should finish ongoing development and renovation work of family parks on in Korangi before Eid so as to make people happy. The Municipal Department needs to remove garbage around mosques, imambargahs and other holy places and dump it at landfill sites.