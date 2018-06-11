Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Railways has made all arrangements for departure of the first Eid special train, which is scheduled to leave Karachi on Tuesday, June 12.

All seats and berths in the train have already been booked. According to details, the Pakistan Railways this year decided to run five special trains to facilitate people planning to travel to their hometowns for Eid-ul-Fitr. Travellers were able to benefit from railways’ eight-day operation along with 30 percent discount in fare.

The first Eid special train will leave Karachi on Tuesday from City Station at 11:00am and it will pass through Khanewal, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lala Musa, Malikwal, Rawalpindi and Attock City. It will reach Peshawar Cantonment the next day at 10pm.

The second Eid special train will leave Quetta for Rawalpindi on June 12 at 11:30AM. The third Eid train will leave Karachi Cantonment for Lahore on June 13 at 11:00AM. The fourth Eid train will leave Rawalpindi for Multan on June 14 at 7:00am. Similarly, the fifth Eid train will leave Multan Cantonment for Rawalpindi on June 19 at 7:00AM.