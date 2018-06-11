Share:

MULTAN - Senior leader Pakistan Muslim League-N Makhdoom Javed Hashmi said on Sunday that he would not contest general election.

Talking to the media, he said that there were some political differences in the constituency and he decided not to contest election. He, however, added that he would strive hard for the success of PML-N in the general election. He stated that he would continue politics of national level.

Responding to a question, he said that PTI was losing its destination as it awarded tickets to those candidates, who had not been the part of party. Imran Khan should understand that there was no short-cut in politics, he said. Differences could also emerge in PML-N regarding distribution of tickets, he said and added that it was beauty of politics.