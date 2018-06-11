Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers in Buner district have criticised the party’s parliamentary board for awarding ticket from NA-9, Buner to a new comer and ignoring the ideological worker, Mian Moeen-u-din Bacha.

The new comers in the PTI, formally dubbed as ‘electables’, have been a source of nuisance for the ideological workers of the party who remained associated with it through thin and thick during the past more than a decade. A couple of days ago, the PTI workers protested outside Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala area in Islamabad against ignoring diehard workers in award of the tickets. The ideological workers and newcomers have also scuffled in various places over the issue of party tickets.

In KP, the workers were shocked when former MNA Shehryar Afridi and former MPA Shaukat Yousafzai were not in the list of those who had been awarded the party tickets. However, on Saturday, the PTI awarded tickets to both the leaders which pacified the workers to an extent.

Though, in certain constituencies, the party is still indecisive to review the decision of the parliamentary board.

In Buner, the PTI workers are annoyed over the party decision for not awarding ticket to Mian Moeen-u-din Bacha who was runner up candidate from NA-9, Buner in 2013 general elections.

From NA-9 constituency of National Assembly, the PTI allotted ticket to a new entrant, Sher Akbar Khan, who was former MNA on the ticket of Jamaat-e-Islami. The party workers and supporters staged protest demonstration against the decision of the parliamentary board and said that Mian Moinuddine was the person who even took part in the campaign of by-elections in Lahore and other constituencies for PTI.

Talking to The Nation, Naeem, brother of Mian Moeen, said that PTI leadership had disappointed them and being an ideological worker, PTI leadership had wasted their 18 years long struggle for the party in district Buner.

He said that an Iftar dinner will be held at the residence of Moin-u-din Bacha where PTI workers would chalk out future line of action. He said that Moin will contest elections independently if the party remained adamant to its wrong decision by allotting ticket to two-month-old PTI entrant instead of a senior party worker in Buner.

Similar is the case of Ali Muhammad Khan, a loyal member of PTI who won from NA-10, Mardan but this time, former PTI MPA Attif Khan accommodated himself for the National Assembly seat NA-21 Mardan leaving the seat of Ali Muhammad Khan unconfirmed while Mujahid Khan was given ticket for NA-20 Mardan-I. However, candidate on NA-22 Mardan-III is yet to be finalised and could be later given to Ali Muhammad Khan.

When asked, Ali Muhammad Khan said that the decision was still pending and it would be decided in a day or two that who will be awarded ticket from this constituency.

In some cases, the PTI leadership knew about sensitivity of the situation and decided to award party ticket to Sheryar Khan Afridi, former MNA from NA-14, which has now been declared as NA-32, Kohat

When asked regarding allotment of ticket, Shehryar Afridi confirmed that he was awarded party ticket from NA-32 in second stage of the parliamentary board meeting.

He said that the party had taken oath from the members not to disclose the reason of delay in awarding party tickets and that is why he could not comment that why his name was dropped in the first phase.

The new entrant of PTI who were awarded party ticket included Noor Alam from NA-27, Arbab Amir Ayub from NA-28, Peshawar, Sher Ali Arbab NA-30 and Shaukat Ali NA-31.

The new ticket holders who will contest for KP Assembly on PTI ticket include Arbab Waseem from PK-67, Peshawar and Taimoor Saleem Jaghra, PK-73, Asif Khan PK-76, Kamran Khan Bangash, PK-77, Nasir Khan Musari, PK-79, Peshawar and Muhammad Irfan, PK-78, Peshawar.