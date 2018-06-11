Share:

On Ayesha’s plea, another case registered against HamzaShehbaz

City police on Sunday registered another criminal case against Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on the complaint of his alleged wife Ayesha Ahad Malik. Ali Imran Yousaf, the son-in-law of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif has also been nominated as co-accused in the FIR registered with the South Cantonment police. Earlier, Ayesha Ahad had filed an application with the police for registration of an FIR against Hamza Shehbaz and his brother-in-law Ali Imran. According to the complainant, she had married to Hamza in 2010. On February 16, 2011, Hamza called her to a house located on Walton Road where he along with Ali Yousaf subjected her to torture. Both the suspects allegedly threatened her of dire consequences and snatched away her cell phone, purse and gold ornaments. The next morning, she went on to say, she was taken to another place where they wanted to get her signatures on a blank paper. She also claimed that the front men of Hamza also snatched away her laptop, marriage certificate and other documents. The police on Sunday registered the case against Hamza and his brother-in-law under section 354/342, 382/148, 149/506, and 511 of the Pakistan Penal code. Earlier, the Islampura police registered another criminal case against six persons including Hamza and Ali Imran on the orders issued by the chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar. The top judge ordered the police to register the case after the complainant appeared before the court and appealed for justice. –Staff Reporter

Suspect attempts suicide by jumping off police building

A 20-year-old man attempted suicide by jumping off the top floor of the police building in Baghbanpura on Sunday. Rescue workers said the man identified as Shahzad was rushed to Services Hospital with his both legs fractured. His condition was also said to be critical at the hospital till late Sunday night. Police sources said the man was arrested by Baghbanpura police in connection with a theft case a couple of days ago. He was being ‘interrogated’ at a room located on the 4th floor of the building when he attempted suicide. The suspect attempted suicide to get rid of non-stop police torture, sources said. The police were investigating the incident. In Punjab, police routinely keep suspects in illegal custody for days and months. And suspects are brutally tortured by policemen in the name of investigation.–Staff Reporter

MML calls for abolition of interest-based economy

Milli Muslim League (MML) President Saifullah Khalid has called for strengthening the economy of Pakistan by eliminating the interest system. In a statement issued from here on Sunday, he said MML was struggling to liberate the nation from slavery of the West. “Our contest is against enemies of Pakistan's ideology instead of political parties. We have started politics as a worship, not as a business. We would convey the message of Pakistan's ideology in every nook and corner of the country,” said Saifullah. He asked youth to become active and create awareness among the public about the power of vote. "We would unite nation on the basis of Islam. We are absolutely against power politics. Islam protects the rights of minorities. MML would ensure security and peace for all the citizens of the homeland," he said.–Staff Reporter

Eid gifts distributed to patients

Patients Welfare Society and students of Ameer Uddin Medical College distributed Eid gifts to patients at Children Ward of Lahore General Hospital on Sunday. Principal Post Graduate Medical College Prof Agha Shabeer Ali and Medical Superintendent of LGH Dr Mahmood Salah Uddin were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Principal PGMI Prof Agha Shabeer Ali appreciated the spirit of remembering ailing humanity on the eve of Eidul Fitr. He went from bed to bed to enquire after the health of admitted patients. .–Staff Reporter