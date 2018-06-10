Share:

Islamabad-The scale of violation of rules on the city roads can be gauged from the fact that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued more than 214,991 fine tickets to road-users and impounded 7097 cars and motorbikes over violations of various traffic rules during the last five months.

On average, the police challaned over 1430 road-users daily as the bike-riders comprised the highest number of violators. Majority were fined for not using helmet. According to the officials of the ITP, the force issued 2527 fine tickets to commuters in one day; 23 May 2018. They said a campaign is underway to check violation of rules by Public Service Vehicles and motorcyclists while various squads have been constituted to perform duties at main roads of the city and take action against the violators, they said.

According to the details, during the last five months, action was taken against 86098 motorcyclists for not using helmets, 17472 for using fancy (non-pattern) number plates on their vehicles, 25668 for not fastening seat belt while driving, 15144 for using mobile phone during driving while 6380 were fined for using non-registered vehicles during this period. Moreover, 20476 vehicles were fined over lane violation, 12342 over wrong parking, 12918 for over-speeding, 12086 for violation of red signal, 6103 for having tinted glasses of vehicles and 304 vehicles were fined for emitting smoke more than the prescribed limit.

SSP (Traffic) Islamabad Farrukh Rasheed has said that campaign is underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city. He has also appealed the citizens to follow rules. He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank of the violator. He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose of the fine is to ensure safe road environment in the capital city and secure the lives of the people, he said. It is to mention here that ITP has been divided into four zones including City, Margalla, Industrial Area and Rural for a better implementation of rules.