Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal President and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) City chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Sunday lambasted City Mayor Wasim Akhtar for always talking about his powerlessness and not working for betterment of the city.

Addressing an Iftar dinner in the Shershah Muhammadi Road area, Naeem said that Karachi had become a heap of garbage, sewerage system had collapsed and roads network had been destroyed. He said the city administration was taking no measures to address these issues.

The JI city chief went on to say that the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KW&SB) was not distributing water to people in a fair manner due to which citizens were facing mental agony.

He said that people are deprived of the basic necessity of life like water in Karachi. There are many areas in the city where water is not being supplied for several months, he said.

Naeem said that former city mayor Naimatullah Khan, who belonged to the JI, had resolved many problems of the city with limited powers as his party owned Karachi. He said that Naimatullah Khan had initiated a project to overcome water scarcity in Karachi but unfortunately the next city government could not complete the project. He said the project had to be completed by 2010.

“The incumbent city government is not willing to rid Karachiites of their problems. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar has accused the mayor of misusing funds,” he said.

Naeem said that his party always raised its voice about issues of the mega city and ran effective campaigns against malpractices of K-Electric and National Database and Registration Authority.

He also came down hard on the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), saying that the former provincial government claimed that it had spent billions of rupees in Larkana but the situation was worst on the ground and the roads had been destroyed. They have done nothing for the welfare of the common man; they just plundered the national exchequer and fooled people, he said.

EID GIFTS FOR ORPHANS

Al-Khidmat Karachi and Zakat Foundation jointly distributed Eid gifts like clothes, shoes and toys to orphan children in Lyari on Sunday.

Jamaat-e-Islami South Zone chief Abdur Rasheed was the chief guest whereas mothers and other guardians of orphans were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Rasheed said that taking care of orphans is the religious obligation. He said that Al-Khidmat is taking care of 1,081 orphans with the assistance of philanthropists. He urged people to support Al-Khidmat.