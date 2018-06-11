Share:

SIALKOT - PML-N candidate in NA-73 Khawaja Asif submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer here on Sunday.

Flanked by Manshaullah Butt, former punjab minister), PML-N City President Ch Ikram and hundreds of party workers, Khawaja Asif reached the RO office to submit his nomination papers. PTI has fielded Usman Dar as its candidate against PML-N’s Khawaja Asif in the constituency.

Talking to newsmen, Khawaja Asif, former foreign minister, said that the PML-N would again succeed in the court of the masses on July 25, 2018. He said that the masses would again bring PML-N to power with the power of vote.

He added that the masses would again reject the political elements who promoted negative politics and hatched conspiracies to weaken the country politically and economically.

He said that the PML-N was striving to ensure dignity and respect of vote. He said that the PML-N was contesting these polls on the basis of its five years performance.

Both of these main political parties have not changed their candidates in Sialkot city. He spoke to the media on Sunday after submitting his nomination papers for NA-73 and PP-37 in Sialkot, the former foreign minister said he would never discuss the personal life of any leader.

“This is not part of my political grooming,” he said. “Personal lives are being debated instead of solving issues of national importance,” he added. According to him, issues of national importance have taken a backseat as political leaders are busy discussing each other’s personal lives. “These differences between political leaders are not in the interest of the country,” he said. The PML-N leader said the court of Pakistani people will give its verdict in the election. “People will ensure the vote’s respect,” he said. He further said he would identify the problems being faced by the public in his election campaign.

According to him, former military dictator Pervez Musharraf will not return to the country. The Islamabad High Court had disqualified for life the former foreign minister from holding public office for not disclosing his employment in a UAE-based company and his monthly salary. On April 27, the PML-N leader filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against the decision.

On June 1, the Supreme Court ruled that Asif can contest elections and his disqualification for life under Article 62(f) is invalid.