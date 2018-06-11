Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The water in the country’s biggest AJK-based Mangla Dam reservoir has declined to 1,104.05 feet on Sunday while the minimum operating level is 1,050 feet.

However, the maximum conservation level 1,242 feet. Live storage capacity in the dam on Sunday was reported as 0.402 MAF, the official sources told this correspondent here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the over position of the river inflows and outflows at Mangla, Tarbela and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages were also reported. In River Indus at Tarbela, the inflow was 166,600 cusecs and outflow 99,500 cusecs. In River Kabul at Nowshera, inflow was 91,700 cusecs and outflow 91,700 cusecs. In River Jhelum at Mangla, inflow was 45,200 cusecs and outflow 20,000 cusecs. In River Chenab at Marala, inflow was 74,900 cusecs and outflow 53,300 cusecs.

In Jinnah Barrage, inflow was 185100 cusecs and outflows 180,100 cusecs. In Chashma Barrage, inflow was 182,600 cusecs and outflow 143,000 cusecs. In Taunsa Barrage, inflow was 111,800 cusecs and outflow 102,900 cusecs. In Panjnad Barrage, inflow was 3,300 cusecs and outflow Nil cusecs. At Guddu Barrage, inflow was 58,100 cusecs and outflow 48,600 cusecs. Sukkur Barrage, inflow was 38,900 cusecs and outflow 13500. In Kotri Barrage, inflow was 6,600 cusecs and outflow Nil. In Tarbela Reservoir, minimum operating level was 1386 feet, present level 1435.94 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage 0.938 million acre feet (MAF).

At Mangla Reservoir, minimum operating level was 1050 feet, present level 1104.05 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.402 MAF. At Chashma Reservoir, minimum operating level was 638.15 feet, present level 644.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.107 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows were gauged at 6.00am.