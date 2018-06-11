Share:

SADIQABAD - Municipal Committee (MC) chairman Ch Shafiq Pappa said that the MC high-ups were making all out efforts for ensuring a solution to the problems of people of Sadiqabad tehsil.

During a media talk here, he said that sanitary worker had been deployed across the tehsil to ensure cleanliness in the area. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with sanitary staff and dump garbage in public dustbins. He also urged the shopkeepers and vendors to lift the encroachments from markets and bazaars, warning that they would have to face a vigorous crackdown otherwise.

Earlier, the MC chairman visited different areas of the city and inspected traffic arrangements being made in connection with the upcoming Eidul Fitr. Councillors-Ch Tahir Zia, Abdus Suboor Ch, Mian Shabbir Ahmed, Mian Abdul Khaliq and Land Inspector Rana Zahid Rafiq accompanied him. The MC chairman advised the staffers concerned to ensure the provision of basic necessities of life to the masses at their doorstep. He warned stern action against the houses and shops constructed without map.

Poor people distributed Eid gifts

A large number of needy and poor people were distributed Eid gifts at a ceremony organised under the auspices of Fatima Welfare Society (FWS) here the other day.

Former provincial minister for special education Ch Shafiq were chief guest on the occasion. Social Welfare Deputy Director Saddam, FWS president Shahida Yousuf, senior vice president Mian Naeem, general secretary Nazira Liaqat and finance secretary Haji Aziz attended the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, the former minister said that serving the needy and deserving people was a great virtue. He advised the participants to help the poor people, saying that they could cooperate with the FWS for this noble cause. Shahida Yousuf said that the FWS was a charitable organization. She vowed that the organization would continue its welfare activities.