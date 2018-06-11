Share:

SIALKOT - Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has asked the caretaker government to ensure free, fair and transparent elections on July 25, 2018.

Addressing a meeting of party workers, he said that holding free and fair elections had become a big challenge for the caretaker government.

He said that some political elements were giving an impression of surely coming to power after the 2018 general elections. He said that there was no surety about victory of any particular party on turn basis. He said that some political elements wanted to be in power by using the clutches of the establishment due to which it has become vital for the caretaker set-up to ensure transparency in general elections.

Liaqat Baloch added that there were bright chances of formation of collation government in the country after the 2018 general elections as no single political party would be in a strong position to form a single-party government in the country.

“So it has become vital for the caretaker set-up to ensure the free, fair, impartial , peaceful and transparent 2018 general elections for establishing political stability in the country,” he said. He added that every passing day was raising the political popularity of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) due to which the secular parties were afraid of its growing popularity.

He said that the MMA would hold its electioneering by holding meetings on June 24, 2018 at Peshawar, June 29 at Multan, July 1 at Karachi, July 4 at Quetta, July 8 at Rawalpindi and on July 12 at Abbottabad besides giving its election manifesto to the masses.

He said that the MMA would soon start its door-to-door election campaign across Pakistan motivating the people to vote MMA for bringing honest leadership for Pakistan.

He said that MMA fully supported the cause of the establishment of the South Punjab Provinces, saying that the MMA will make South Punjab Province, if voted into power, as the creation of a new province was the basic right of the people of the South Punjab.