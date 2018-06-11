Share:

KASUR - New currency notes are being sold in black in Kasur. The administration and other authorities concerned are least bothered to stop the malpractice. It has been learnt that the ‘agent mafia’ is selling new currency notes-after getting it from private banks-to people in black. People, on the other hand, are so fond of new notes in view of upcoming Eidul Fitr that they neglect the fact how badly they are being fleeced. They line up in long queues for hours under scorching sun to get new currency notes. Social and political circles of Kasur district demand that the authorities should take notice of the situation and take action against the agent mafia, exploiting innocent people.

Articles of clothing worth Rs6.5m burnt in fire

A fire broke out in a garments shop at Model Bazaar, Kasur due to a short circuit the other day. It spread and engulfed 32 nearby shops, reducing pieces of clothing worth Rs6.5 million to ashes. Shopkeepers gathered and blocked a road for traffic. They said that the fire erupted due to negligence of the authorities concerned. The MD Model Town reached the spot, negotiated with the protesting shopkeepers and assured them of a grant of Rs100,000 each. On being assured of financial assistance, the shopkeepers dispersed.