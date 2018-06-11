Share:

Cars manufacturing up by 23pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): The production of cars and jeeps increased by 22.12 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year (2017-18) compared to the corresponding period of last year. As many as 176,007 cars and jeeps were manufactured during July-March (2017-18) against the production of production of 144,129 units during July-March (2016-17), according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The production of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) also increased by 21.29 percent by going up from output of 18,637 units last year to 22,605 units during the ongoing year while the production of motorcycles surged by 14.26 percent as its manufacturing increased from 1,847,903 units last year to 2,111,488 units during the current fiscal year. According to the data, the production of trucks also increased from 5,489 units last year to 6,907 units during the current year, showing growth of 25.83 percent while the production of tractors surged by 38.52 percent by expanding from output of 37,938 units to 52,551 units.

However, the production of buses witnessed decreased of 37.85 percent by falling from output of 893 units to 555 units, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of jeeps and cars increased by 14.22 percent as their output went up from 18,626 units during March 2017 to 21,275 units in March 2018.

Likewise, the production of LCVs increased by 34.23 percent, from 2,010 units to 2,698 units while the production of motorcycles went up by 17.81 percent, from 213,693 units to 251,749 units.

The production of tractors also witnessed increase of 8.37 percent by going up from 6,436 units to 6,975 units while the production of trucks increased by 37.44 percent, from 601 units to 826 units.

However, the production buses witnessed decrease of 24.44 percent as their production decreased from 90 units to 68 units.

It is pertinent to mention here that over all Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) growth witnessed an impressive growth of 5.89 percent during July-March 2017-18 against the same period of last year.

The country's LSMI Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) was recorded at 149.26 points during

July-March (2017-18) against 140.97 points during July-March (2016-17).

The highest growth of 3.33 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by Ministry of Industries, followed by 1.84 percent growth in the products monitored by Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBOS) and 0.72growth in the indices of Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

Seafood exports increase 17.41pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): The exports of fish and fish preparations from the country witnessed increase of 17.41 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as against the corresponding period of last year. The fish exports from the country were recorded at $371.565 million in July-April (2017-18) against the exports of $316.469 million in July-April (2016-17), showing growth of 17.41 percent, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the fish exports increased by 26.91 percent during the period under review by growing from exports of 122,993 metric tons last year to 156,093 metric tons. The overall food exports from the country during the period under review increased from $3,072 million last year to $3,971 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 24.91 percent in April 2018 against the exports of April 2017. The fish exports in April 2018 were recorded at $55.960 million against the exports of $40.662 million in April 2017.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of fish and fish preparations witnessed an increase of 8.90 percent in April 2018 when compared to the exports of $51.388 percent in March 2018, according to the data.

PR replaces old mechanical signalling

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Railways (PR) has replaced old mechanical signaling with Computerized Interlocking System (CBIS) at 22 railway stations to prevent accidents and ensure smooth train operation from Mirpur Mathelo to Shehdapur. "The work at the Bin Qasim Station is near to completion that will help improve the trains operations and ensure safety of passengers," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP. Regarding the Shahdara-Lodhran project, he said as many as 15 railway stations had become operational after being upgraded with modern signaling system, while work on the remaining stations would be completed by the end of 2018. He said that after the completion of the project, the line capacity of Karachi to Lahore Main Line (ML-I) will increase from 36 trains to 100 per day. After the activation of new signaling system, the number of passengers in cargo trains would increase, resulting in increased revenue and better operation management, he added.

To a question, the official said that Pakistan Railways had introduced a Trains Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) to prevent accidents at unmanned level crossings.

He said that five sets will be installed shortly and kept under observation after which commercial production for installing the system at the remaining level crossings will be commenced.

Water inflow in rivers increases

ISLAMABAD (APP): Water inflow in all major rivers has significantly increased due to rise in mercury level and on Sunday it stood at 378,400 cusecs against outflow of 286,100 cusecs. According to the data released by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), water inflow in river Indus at Tarbela surged to 166,600 cusecs against outflow of 99,500 cusecs. Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1435.94 feet, which was 55.94 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1104.05 feet, which was 64.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 45,200 cusecs and 20,200 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 161,900, 102,900 and 13,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 91,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 53,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage in reservoirs also increased to 1.448 million acre feet.