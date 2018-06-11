Share:

Pakistan will welcome international election observers to observe the election 2018, reported Radio Pakistan.

This was decided at a meeting of Election Commission of Pakistan held in Islamabad on Monday with its Secretary Babar Fateh Yaqoob Mohammad in the chair.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Foreign Ministry, Interior Ministry, FBR and security institutions.

According to an ECP spokesperson, all institutions have been directed to process the visa requests of international observers without delay so that they could reach the country in time.

In consultation with all institutions, the duration of visas for foreign election observers will be limited from four to six weeks, and during this period observers will be able to observe election process, counting of votes at polling stations, and consolidation of results.

The preparation of a Code of Conduct for foreign observers is in last stages.