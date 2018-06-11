PARTY TICKET

- 10:54 PM | June 11, 2018 Another 'Pakistani spy pigeon' arrested, India claims
- 10:26 PM | June 11, 2018 ICC provisionally suspend Zimbabwe official Ikope
- 10:23 PM | June 11, 2018 920,000 displaced in Syria in 2018, highest since conflict began: UN
- 10:12 PM | June 11, 2018 Over 12000 nomination papers filed with ECP as deadline expires
- 8:34 PM | June 11, 2018 PU VC vows to increase research productivity, restore academic excellence
- 8:17 PM | June 11, 2018 Shehla Raza and Imran Khan to vie for NA-243
- 8:09 PM | June 11, 2018 Musharraf submits nomination papers for Chitral's NA seat
- 8:06 PM | June 11, 2018 French emergency room tests virtual reality path to pain relief
- 8:02 PM | June 11, 2018 Injured Anderson in six-week break ahead of 'ridiculous' India series
- 7:59 PM | June 11, 2018 Suicide bomber kills 13 outside Afghan ministry
- 7:58 PM | June 11, 2018 Female-led Ocean’s 8 opens with franchise-best weekend, raking in $41.5 million
- 7:55 PM | June 11, 2018 Teenage Afghan googly wizard Rashid Khan wowing cricketing world
- 7:50 PM | June 11, 2018 New rupee devaluation shows economic risk before election
- 6:40 PM | June 11, 2018 Pakistan to welcome int’l election observers to observe election 2018
- 6:29 PM | June 11, 2018 Nisar to contest poll as independent candidate: report
- 5:44 PM | June 11, 2018 First layer of coal unearthed in Thar
- 5:25 PM | June 11, 2018 PM Mulk stresses swift completion of Fata transition
- 5:21 PM | June 11, 2018 Pakistan Eurobonds fall after rupee slump
- 5:00 PM | June 11, 2018 Morgan backs England to learn from Scots' shock in time for Australia
- 4:47 PM | June 11, 2018 World choking on plastic