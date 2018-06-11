Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Science and Technology will develop an island of excellence in emerging technologies with specific objectives to introduce latest technological disciplines in academic as well as practical fields.

The project will focus on Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, Renewable Energy etc. and during the upcoming fiscal year projects with specific objectives in this regard will be designed and approved.

The ministry will also focus on overcoming energy crisis in the country and minimizing the energy divide between the developed and less developed rural parts of the country.

For the purpose, high-tech, low cost and sustainable energy solutions with renewable resources will be established, an official of Ministry of science and technology told APP.

Another project of Science Talent Farming Scheme (STFS) would also be in full swing in 2018-19, they informed.

The scheme envisages grooming of the selected youth and their support all the way to highest degree by progressively exposing them to advanced topics in science with application of inquiry based approach to learning, they said.

Achieving Vision 2025 through PQI initiative, Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) in collaboration with M/o Planning Development and Reforms (PD&R) is implementing Certification Incentive Programme for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), he briefed. Under the scheme, he explained, more Awareness Seminars in Association with local Chambers of Commerce and Industry will be arranged throughout the country.

, as and when required in order to maximize the receiving number of applications by SMES for grant of Incentive Award. Incentive Award Committee (IAC) meetings will be regularly held as and when required to decide the award of the Incentive Grants to the applicant SMEs.