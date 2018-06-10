Share:

Islamabad-Islamabad police have arrested 39 persons involved in street crimes during the current year and recovered snatched valuables worth Rs. 1.5 million, gold ornaments, lap tops, mobile phones and looted cash from their possession, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said on the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri, SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi had asked all police officials and Station House Offices (SHOs) to launch aggressive campaign against those involved in street crime.

During this drive, the capital police obtained the record of those persons who had ever remained involved in street crime and arrested 39 criminals. City Circle Police arrested two persons and recovered mobile phones and looted items worth Rs. 61,500, Saddar Circle police arrested seven persons and recovered mobile phones and cash worth Rs. 93,000. Similarly, Industrial Area police arrested 30 persons and recovered snatched cell phones and cash Rs, 1.36 million from them besides gold ornaments and other valuables.

In the meanwhile, the police have accelerated their campaign against anti-social elements as Eid nears.

The SSP has directed all Sub-Divisional Police officers and SHOs to ensure effective patrolling in their jurisdictions and to take stern action against the anti-social elements. He has also directed to ensure vigilance against the suspects and make effective checking at all entry and exit points of the city on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. The police have also issued an advisory to the residents of the city who would celebrate Eid with their near and dear ones at their native villages to take special arrangements for security of their house. They have been asked to inform their neighbors before leaving for their native town so that they could take care of their houses during their absence during the Eid days.