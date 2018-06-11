Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Information Secretary and Senator Moula Bakhsh Chandio on Sunday said that his party would fight turncoats and liars in the upcoming general elections.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Chandio, who hails from Hyderabad, said that on the one hand there were remnants of dictators, turncoats and entrepreneurs and on the other there was the PPP that had its own ideology and sacrifices for democracy.

“The PTI and PML-N are two sides of the same coin,” he said, adding that one of them wanted the umpire to give decisions in its favour and the other wanted the judiciary to follow its dictates over the phone.

He said that both of them did not have the mandate, but wanted to succeed in the polls through returning officers and engineered elections. “Both of them want power at any cost,” he said.

He said that Imran Khan did not have even a single project from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to show to the masses as his party’s performance in the province. “He did not build even a single hospital and educational institute in his tenure, but distributed millions from provincial exchequer to the seminary that supports the Taliban,” he said.

He further said that most of the funds from the national and Punjab exchequers were utilised by Nawaz Sharif in beautifying areas around his residences.

“Despite no success on their credit in the past five years, now both parties have entered the electoral politics to fool the nation through fake fighting between them,” he said.

He said, on the other hand, the PPP has the public manifesto, 50 year of struggle in the country for democratic norms and values, public service and sacrifices of party leaders and activists. “We have the youngest leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who defends the country even in front of Pakistan’s enemies,” he said. He said that those standing in front of him were either old people or without any ideology to lead the country.

BILWAL OFFERS

CONDOLENCES TO SASSUI

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari telephoned Senator Sassui Palijo on Sunday and offered heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of her uncle and senior politician Rasool Bakhsh Palijo.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tributes to the late Rasool Bakhsh Palijo for his untiring struggle -- imprisonments and solitary confinements during the struggle for restoration of democracy.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also eulogized the contribution made by Rasool Bakhsh Palijo to progressive and inclusive politics in Pakistan and said that this loss had created a vacuum, which could be hardly filled in near future.