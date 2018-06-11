Share:

ISLAMABAD - Eidul Fitr is a week away and PTDC and local travel agents are already

receiving bookings from domestic tourists planning to spend the holidays in Northern Areas during Eidul Fitr. PTDC is expecting that tourist flow would increase on Eid-ul Fitr as everyone wants to enjoy festivity with their family at scenic hilly picnic attractions in the northern areas. Managing Director PTDC Abdul Ghafoor said, "PTDC has announced summer tour packages in the start of the summer season which was continue till now with offering discounted rates on different motels accommodation, meals and transportation of PTDC motels".