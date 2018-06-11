Share:

KARACHI - Former chief minister of Sindh Qaim Ali Shah on Sunday expressed anger over award of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ticket to Nawab Wassan.

According to details, the decision of awarding party ticket to Nawab Wassan was announced on Sunday in a meeting of party leaders with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the chair.

Qaim Ali Shah also attended the meeting however he disapproved the decision in favour of Nawab Wassan and walked out of the meeting room.

After the happening, the meeting was halted and the decision on names of contestants for Lyari and Chemari was delayed.

Earlier, PPP leader and former federal minister for religious affairs Hamid Saeed Kazmi had also announced to contest upcoming elections from National Assembly constituency NA-175 as an independent candidate.

Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari reached Multan on Friday to meet Hamid Saeed Kazmi in a bid to convince him to contest election from NA-176 on the party ticket. The meeting at Hamid Saeed Kazmi residence lasted for an hour during which the former federal minister excused himself from contesting election from NA-176.

Later, Hamid Saeed Kazmi announced to contest upcoming elections from National Assembly constituency NA-175 as an independent candidate. It is pertinent to mention here that Makhdum Ahmed Mahmood’s son is also contesting election from NA-175.