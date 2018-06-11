Share:

KARACHI - Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested at least three members of an Iranian gang who used to rob people of their valuables near the airport in the garb of policemen.

The arrests were made during an exchange of fire with the police in the limits of Model Colony Police Station. Police officials said that they reached the crime scene after they received a complaint via Police Helpline Madadgar 15 from a citizen, Naeem Mumtaz Ahmed.

Reacting to the complaint, the police team enforced a snap-checking plan and saw a car mentioned in the complaint coming towards them. Police officials said that they tried to stop the car, but it sped up and managed to escape.

Police officials said that suspects, instead of stopping and surrendering, opened fire at the police. In retaliation, the police also opened the fired. However, as a result of exchange of fire, police arrested two suspects, namely Jamal Dost, Amir Younus alias Toofan in injured condition. Another accused Inaam Zohair was also arrested from the car. Police officials said that there were two other accused also present in the car who managed to escape from the scene due to darkness.

Police officials said that the arrested suspects were members of an Iranian gang who used to rob car occupants near the airport in the garb of police personnel. Police also claimed to have recovered one repeater, one pistol, police insignia, commando caps as well as a fake walkie-talkie set from the car. Police also recovered a snatched purse with Rs2,200 cash from their possession.

The injured suspects were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment and further investigation is under way.

On the other side, Karachi police claimed to have arrested at least 24 suspects in various raids carried out in different parts of the city.

Police claimed to have recovered weapons, narcotics and looted valuables from their possession. Dacoits, street criminals, narcotics dealers and other criminals were among those arrested.

Meanwhile, police found two mutilated bodies in different areas of the city. Mominabad police found slaughtered body of a man in the garbage yard located in Sector 10, Farooq Society. Police rushed to the spot after being informed by the locals and shifted the body to the morgue after an autopsy. Deceased was identified as Saleem, 40.

Police suspect that unknown assailants abducted the deceased and later threw his slaughtered body at the garbage yard.

Another body was found in the limits of Shah Latif Police Station. Police said the body was found near Bagh-e-Qasim and was shifted to the morgue for identification after an autopsy at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).