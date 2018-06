Share:

GUJRANWALA - The police arrested two alleged kidnappers and two others managed to escape here on Sunday.

The police on a tip-off conducted a raid in suburbs of Gujranwala during which two members of a kidnappers gang were held while two fled the scene.

The police informed that the gang used to abduct people through fake facebook accounts.

The police registered a case against the accused and started further investigation. Police teams were formed to nick the runaway culprits.