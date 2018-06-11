Share:

KHANEWAL - Two persons were killed and 10 others injured when armed members of two groups clashed here in Chak 110/10R, tehsil Jahanian on Sunday.

Police informed that the incident took place in village Chak 110/R where members of two rival groups - Wahla and Sohal - exchanged hot words over a minor issue of children. The petty scuffle occurred three days ago when college students - Sadam Wahla and Zohaib quarrelled over some minor issue. The verbal clash turned violent last night, after which members of both groups attacked each other with batons, exchange blows, kicks and opened fire on each other. Residents of the area called 15 but police turned up as usual late at the scene. Resultantly, two persons identified as Shaukat Sohal and Muhammad Azam were killed in the clash while Haji Ramzan, Rameez, Raheel, Zohaib Ahmad, Muhammad Nawaz and Hanif of Sohal group and Abdul Rehman Wahla, Shafaat Ali, Aslam Goraya, Shabaan Wahla, Sadaam Walha, Akhtar Ali, Nomi Wahla and Usma of Wahla group are among injured. Three seriously injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to THQ Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police registered a case against members of both the groups. According to Jahanian Saddr Police SHO Muhammad Noor Shah, FIR No.273/18 under section 302-324 &148 has been registered against Wahla Group on the application of Muhammad Ramzan, son of Ghulam Nabi, resident of Chak 110/10R.

He said that raids are being conducted the accused.